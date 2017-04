Without a doubt, the most popular tent this year at Top Gun belonged to P.J. Ash. P.J. is the motivator behind the Warbird Alley gang, and Warbird Alley is the watering hole at the Top Gun flightline! It’s also where the MAN crew set up our home base! This year, P.J. had three huge tents to house all the models and support equipment for the gang. The Top Gun Scale Invitational at Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL would not be the same without these great, hard working, awesome flying guys.