Composite North American P-51D MUSTANG 1200mm (47″)

From HobbyKing:

Your RC warbird hanger is not complete until you have a North American P-51 Mustang or Stang in your collection. The best fighter of WW2 had everything a fighter ace wanted, Fast, maneuverable, latest design with long endurance. When the Mustang came into service there was nothing the enemy had that could compete with this true classic of aviation.

H-King’s Mustang has a 1200mm or 47″ wingspan, composite highly detailed fuselage and wings, “Blue nose bastards of Bodney” color scheme complete with invasion stripes this P-51D Mustang will turn you into an RC ace in no time.

Almost ready to fly, all you need is a motor, ESC, servos, building tools, glues, battery, receiver, transmitter and a few hours to get you airborne. Electronic retracts and a full hardware package is supplied giving you a complete ARF with fantastic warbird lines.

Flying the Mustang will put a smile on your dial, Fast low passes with big loops and rolls are what flying a P-51 is all about, Slow speed flight and ground handling is a breeze.

Build, own and be proud of the “Cadillac of the sky”.

Features:

Composite airframe

Historically correct Blue Nose Bastards of Bodney color scheme

Classic warbird design

Almost ready to fly RC model

Electronic retracts supplied

Full hardware package supplied

Your choice of power set-up 3 or 4S

Specs:

Wingspan: 1200mm (47″)

Length: 1052mm (41″)

Wing area: 256 DM2 (397 Sq. Inch)

Flying weight: 1.45-1.65kg (3.2-3.6lbs)

CG: 100mm from leading edge.

Required:

Recommended Motor: SK3 3548-1050kv (3S) or SK3 3548-840kv (4S) Brushless outrunner motor

Recommended ESC: AeroStar 40-60amp Electronic Speed Controller

Recommended Servos: 2-3kg Torque with metal gears. Ailerons 23x12mm (x2), Elevator 28x13mm, Rudder 28x13mm.

Battery: 3S or 4S 2200~3000Mha

Propeller: 12×8 ~ 13×10 2 bladed propeller

Minimum 5 channel transmitter and receiver

Glues, adhesives and general building tools

Experience with Almost Ready to Fly RC models

#9049000050-0 – $188.79

