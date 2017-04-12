Shop Tip: Balancing your Propeller

When operating RC airplanes (or quadcopters), properly balanced propellers are very important. Having a balanced prop helps prevent excessive vibration which can cause electrical connections to loosen, fuel in your gas tank to foam up, and can even cause structural damage. Balancing your propeller helps avoid all these problems and it is very easy to do by following this two-step procedure.
1. To balance blades, place the mounted prop on the balancer with the blades in a horizontal position. Remove material from the heavy side, (the side that falls when placed horizontally), or add to the lighter side until prop stays in a balanced horizontal position.
2. To balance the prop hub, place the mounted prop on the balancer in a vertical position. Remove material from the heavy side (side that falls when placed vertically) or add to the lighter side until prop stays in a balanced vertical position.
Tips for Removing or Adding Weight
To remove material from wood or plastic props, scrape or sand material from the backside of the blade.
To add material use drops of CA glue, epoxy or “dope” (wood props). Also, light coats of these adhesives work as well.
That’s it. Balancing a propeller is very easy and it pays big dividends by making your model last longer and operate more smoothly.
Safety note: Don’t try to repair a broken or badly cracked propeller.
I like to also us Clear tape on the back side of the light side to balance..
On my electric props I spray the light side with clear spray can enamel. works great.
Over the years I trusted spinners to be true and in balance, but in the past year have purchase a few plastic ones that were unusable. Balance the spinner nose cone and back plate separately and mark both to go together one way. Consider this extra work another aviation skill to learn.