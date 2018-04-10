E-flite P-51D Mustang 1.2m BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

Out of the gate, the 1941 prototype of the P-51 was impressive. However, trials revealed that the super-sleek machine needed crucial changes to become a true thoroughbred. The magic formula was realized with the P-51D that delivered the performance, weapons and range well-trained pilots could wield to outmatch any challenger of the day. Even after WWII, thousands of Mustangs remained in service with proud nations around the globe—some till as late as 1980. The E-flite® P-51D Mustang 1.2m replica captures a peak example of the legendary U.S. Army Air Corps fighter that delivers the kind of scale-flight experience that makes enjoying history’s most celebrated fighter more enjoyable than ever.

The E-flite® P-51D Mustang 1.2m scale airplane delivers outstanding warbird appeal whether flying or just standing still. The realistic four-blade propeller, outline and cockpit detail highlight the devoted attention given to pull off a popular subject like the Mustang this well. Its functional flaps feature the precision of independent servo operation while electric retractable main landing gear provides reliability and scale-like movement. Construction with EPO foam keeps the overall weight low while maintaining a level of durability that makes flying a scale sensation, like this Mustang, practical enough to enjoy every day. The installed power system offers outstanding performance when used with a 3S LiPo battery. Go beyond ballistic and fly with 4S power—no equipment change required. Whether you’re an intermediate or advanced pilot, the P-51D Mustang 1.2m has the detail, the heart-stopping performance and more importantly the flight quality you need to experience what piloting a legendary thoroughbred is all about.

AS3X Receiver with Optional SAFE Select Technology

This Bind-N-Fly® Basic model is equipped with a 6-channel 2.4GHz DSMX® receiver with AS3X (Artificial Stabilization – 3-aXis) that provides a robust connection to your Spektrum™ transmitter, plus works behind the scenes to deliver smoother flight by sensing and countering the effects of wind and turbulence. The result is a sense of stability and precision that makes you feel like you’re flying a larger and expertly tuned aircraft.

If you’re a relatively new pilot or want an extra margin of safety while familiarizing yourself with the airplane, you can enable the optional SAFE® Select flight protection technology built into the receiver. No programming is required. Simply change up the binding sequence as directed in the manual.

With SAFE Select features enabled, you get:

Pitch and Bank Angle Limits

These keep the aircraft from rolling or pitching upside down. They also prevent excessive climb or dive angles during takeoff and landing.

Automatic Self-Leveling

Instantly returns the wings to level when the sticks are released. It’s also helpful if you ever need to hand launch the airplane.

Easy Switch Assignment-No Programming Required

The simple procedure for assigning a transmitter switch to turn SAFE Select features on and off doesn’t require any programming and takes just a few seconds.

An Inspirational Trim Scheme

This P-51D Mustang model replicates a legendary U.S. Army Air Corps fighter used with the 20th Fighter Group and flown by Capt. Ernest “Fieb” Fiebelkorn who became a top-scoring Ace during WWII.

Better than Scale

On the ground or in the air, this Mustang looks and flies better that the real thing. The installed main landing gear feature reliable electric retraction with covers over the steel struts and outer gear doors that enhance the scale appearance. A light wing load, plus operational flaps, gives this warbird a wide flight envelope, plus the ability to takeoff in short distances and land slowly.

3S–4S LiPo Power Compatible

The power system features a high-speed brushless outrunner motor, a robust ESC and a scale 4-blade propeller that combine with your 2200–3000mAh 3S LiPo battery to deliver thrust that helps this Mustang perform well beyond the scale flight envelope with ease. Plus, you can go beyond ballistic performance and fly this Mustang with a 4S LiPo; no modifications necessary.

Durable Design

Construction with durable EPO material makes it possible to replicate complex detail in a lightweight form. The result is an outstanding scale appearance that’s easy to maintain and allows the most satisfying flight experience possible to shine through.

Easy to Assemble

No glue is required to complete assembly. The wing features a rigid, one-piece design that connects to the fuselage with just a few screws. Top-access for battery installation is conveniently located through the canopy in a way that maintains the scale outline and allows you to install the flight battery quickly.

Needed to Complete:

Full-Range 6+ Channel 2.4GHz DSM2®/DSMX® technology

2200–3000mAh 3–4S LiPo with EC3™ Connector

Suitable LiPo battery charger

What’s in the box?

(1) E-flite® P-51D Mustang 1.2m BNF Basic

(1) Spektrum™ AR636 with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies

(1) 40A Brushless ESC

(1) 15-Size Brushless Outrunner Motor

(6) 9-Gram Micro Servo

(1) User Manual

