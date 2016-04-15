Fabric Covering for RC Airplanes — Video How To

During my recent workshop Build-along for the 1/4-scale Sopwith Camel project, went into detail on the fabric covering process. The response from all of you was impressive and many of you wanted more specific information on the proper use of Scale Stits Fabric and Poly Tak adhesive. So, I broke out the video camera in the workshop and I made this 2-part How To Video presentation. included are all the steps and techniques required to cover one of the ailerons highlighting several useful tips and tricks. I think it is very easy and the polyester fabric and the heat activated adhesive used to attach the cloth to the wood structure are simple to apply. Here ya go. Enjoy
Sitis Lite and the Poly Fiber covering system is designed to work together to produce an easy to apply and durable fabric covered finish.
The most important things for a great finish a clean work surface and sharp X-Acto blades.
See the How To videos below.
Video How To Part 1.
Video How To Part 2
Great videos, really useful.
Just wondering if you need to do anything further to make the part fuel-proof?
Since there is exposed balsa, I’m assuming that there may be some follow-up steps to seal the covering and part as a whole.
Hi Shane. Actually this is just the first step in the Scale Stits process. I will produce more video showing the sealing and painting of the fabric. The cloth by itself is open weave so grease and oil would soak in. Poly Brush is the next step (2 coats minimum), then a coat or two of Poly Spray (silver undercoat) is applied. Finally the Poly Tone paint is applied. all exactly like the full size airplanes using the same process. Stay tuned!
GY
PolyFiber also has available an illustrated, comprehensive manual on covering full scale aircraft, the procedures found in which are applicable to large models.
where do i bay Poly Fiber covering system
Hi Robbin, The Poly Fiber covering system for models is available from Chip Mull at F&M Enterprises. here’s his web link: http://www.stits.com/
Gerry
MEK and other solvents are highly toxic. Invisible Glove may protect your skin, but what about your lungs and the rest of your body?
Gerry…any updates coming on painting etc.? Also, how is the odor with these products; are there dangerous vapors present? I want to know if I could use them in my basement shop. Thanks.
Hi Tom. I do not have any updates on painting with Poly Tone Paint, but you can see some posts of my painting technique for my 1/3-scale Fokker Triplane covered with Stits. I just finished the 1/4-scale Sopwith Camel project and it will be a while before I start on a new project. I don’t very much like putting my video gear into the workshop when I am spraying paint. But we will see what I can come up with. Stay tuned.
GY
Hi ! very instructional, as well as, good techniques and the audio is clear and audible.
Once again, thanks for a very precise detail instructional video.
Great video. I have been really toying with the idea of covering with fabric. I thought about using it on an SE5a I will be covering this summer but ventilation is an issue in my home.
I know you have a lot of experience but is it actually easier to work with than film coverings.
Second question how would you work with an undercambered wing ?
WHERE NEAR TAMPA CAN I BUYSTITS POLLY FIBER