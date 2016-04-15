Fabric Covering for RC Airplanes — Video How To

During my recent workshop Build-along for the 1/4-scale Sopwith Camel project, went into detail on the fabric covering process. The response from all of you was impressive and many of you wanted more specific information on the proper use of Scale Stits Fabric and Poly Tak adhesive. So, I broke out the video camera in the workshop and I made this 2-part How To Video presentation. included are all the steps and techniques required to cover one of the ailerons highlighting several useful tips and tricks. I think it is very easy and the polyester fabric and the heat activated adhesive used to attach the cloth to the wood structure are simple to apply. Here ya go. Enjoy

Sitis Lite and the Poly Fiber covering system is designed to work together to produce an easy to apply and durable fabric covered finish.

The most important things for a great finish a clean work surface and sharp X-Acto blades.

See the How To videos below.

Video How To Part 1.



Video How To Part 2

