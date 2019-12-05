Monster DeHavilland Comet

Would you believe that this beautiful twin is 20 years old? Steve Holland spent three years building this model and first flew it in 1999. Powered by two 74cc Zenoah gas engines, it has flown around 800 times, most recently at the BMFA Nationals show at RAF Barkston Heath in Lincolnshire, UK and filmed by Tbobborap1.

Steve notes, “I put it aside 7 years ago after a full size display at Kemble and got it back out for the Nationals. I had to replace the batteries, one throttle servo and a choke servo. Some of the paintwork was blown over, it still needs a complete respirated which isn’t worth doing until the minor wing skin issues on the wing fairings are rectified. I flew it at home before bringing it too the Nationals just so I could be current on it again. It weighs around 140 pounds and is half scale at 22 foot span. The model still is quite old school radio wise with for receivers each with their own power supply and a separate battery powering the flaps. When it was first flown it was on 35MHz with a Futaba 9Z radio system. It’s now using Futaba 2.4MHz. It’s interesting to note that the original Futaba 3303 quarter-scale servos are still fitted. Some of the younger pilots couldn’t believe the size and relatively low power compared to modern servos. The retract system is home made using commercial Phesto air rams onto a welded steel frame work which folds pulling up the main legs. The main legs were made by an old friend and wonderful engineer Alan Dew from Ford Escort shock absorbers he found lying around.”

