New for Premium Members — Castle AFB Fly In

With 185 registered pilots, this year’s Castle AFB Fly In was a big success. Every morning, we raise the colors, with Randy Courts and members of the U.S. Armed Forces standing at attention. This year, my friend Beverly Spencer, the widow of Charlie Spencer, who passed away last year, read a touching poem regarding the veterans and Memorial Day observances. And, we had some surprise guests: Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) president Rich Hanson and AMA District X associate vice president Greg Stone. Both talked at the pilots’ meeting and were well received by all.

Our flightline air boss and two line bosses keep the flightline moving. We fly large-scale aircraft from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After 5:00 p.m., we open the field to anything that flies, and after the sun goes down, the night fliers come out—lots of fun!

