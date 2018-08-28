DJI Mavic 2 Pro & Zoom [VIDEO]

From DJI:

The Mavic 2 is a feat of engineering and technological innovation and comes in two versions. The Mavic 2 Pro comes equipped with the all-new Hasselblad L1D-20c camera while the Mavic 2 Zoom sports a 12 MP, 1/2.3-inch sensor with up to 4x zoom, including a 2x optical zoom (24–48mm) for even more creative options

Pro Features:

Hasselblad Camera

1″ CMOS Sensor

Adjustable Aperture

10-bit Dlog-M

10-bit HDR Video

Hyperlapse

Zoom Features:

2x Optical Zoom

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor

48MP Super Resolution Photo

4x Lossless Zoom FHD Video

Dolly Zoom

Hyperlapse

Mavic 2 Pro = $1,449

Mavic 2 Zoom – $1,249

Visit DJI.com