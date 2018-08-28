Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
DJI Mavic 2 Pro & Zoom [VIDEO]

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
From DJI:
The Mavic 2 is a feat of engineering and technological innovation and comes in two versions. The Mavic 2 Pro comes equipped with the all-new Hasselblad L1D-20c camera while the Mavic 2 Zoom sports a 12 MP, 1/2.3-inch sensor with up to 4x zoom, including a 2x optical zoom (24–48mm) for even more creative options

Pro Features:

  • Hasselblad Camera
  • 1″ CMOS Sensor
  • Adjustable Aperture
  • 10-bit Dlog-M
  • 10-bit HDR Video
  • Hyperlapse

Zoom Features:

  • 2x Optical Zoom
  • 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor
  • 48MP Super Resolution Photo
  • 4x Lossless Zoom FHD Video
  • Dolly Zoom
  • Hyperlapse

Mavic 2 Pro = $1,449
Mavic 2 Zoom – $1,249
Visit DJI.com

Updated: August 28, 2018 — 2:10 PM
