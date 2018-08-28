DJI Mavic 2 Pro & Zoom [VIDEO]

From DJI:
The Mavic 2 is a feat of engineering and technological innovation and comes in two versions. The Mavic 2 Pro comes equipped with the all-new Hasselblad L1D-20c camera while the Mavic 2 Zoom sports a 12 MP, 1/2.3-inch sensor with up to 4x zoom, including a 2x optical zoom (24–48mm) for even more creative options
Pro Features:
- Hasselblad Camera
- 1″ CMOS Sensor
- Adjustable Aperture
- 10-bit Dlog-M
- 10-bit HDR Video
- Hyperlapse
Zoom Features:
- 2x Optical Zoom
- 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor
- 48MP Super Resolution Photo
- 4x Lossless Zoom FHD Video
- Dolly Zoom
- Hyperlapse
Mavic 2 Pro = $1,449
Mavic 2 Zoom – $1,249
Visit DJI.com