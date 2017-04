Imagine the exciting feeling of flying a big giant scale RC bomber at a warbird event. Now super size that feeling with a 1/3-scale, 270 inch span Mitchell B-25! That’s more than 22 feet and powered by a pair of big 400cc 5-cylinder radial gas engines. This amazing RC monster took 6 years to build and is valued at 20,000 Euro. Flown with a pair of Messerschmitt Me 109s at the Weston Park Model Airshow the Mitchell was the stare of the show.

Thanks to Essential RC for posting this video.