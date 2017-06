The MAN team was excited to join Horizon at Eli Field in Monticello, Illinois this Saturday for an all-day RC celebration! Held at Horizon’s test facility, the event offered Try-Me plane, drone and flight simulators along with rock crawler challenges and off-road RC racing. We had a great time along with new RC’ers and hardcore enthusiasts from across the area. Kudos to Horizon for hosting this event and for their fundraising for Hobbies for Good, Horizon’s philanthropic outreach program.