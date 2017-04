Long time MAN contributor and expert RC Jet enthusiast Rich Uravitch went to Paradise Field in Lakeland Florida to cover all the action for us at the 2017 Florida Jets event.

Rich’s article is published in the upcoming July issue of MAN and even though we printed a lot of excited images in his report, there were lots more that we did not have the room for. Here just a sampling of Rich’s camera handy work for you all to enjoy.

Watch for the July issue on sale in May.