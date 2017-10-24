Hobbico Flitt Flying Camera

From Hobbico:
The Flitt flying camera and app are like having your own personal red carpet photographer on demand all day every day. It’s small, innovative, and designed for fun. Optical positioning delivers stable pics indoors or out. Plus, Flitt is equipped with three flight modes to tailor every flight to your comfort level. Built-in photo modes maximize your snapping ease. Quick, easy, safe; fly, shoot, share!
Features:
- Slim, easily portable flying camera that fits in a pocket
- Super fast start up—fly in 30 seconds!
- 3, 5, 10, and 15 photo burst modes
- Instant share options
- Optical flow orientation control for easier flights without GPS
- Barometer-controlled altitude hold
- Auto takeoff and auto land
- LED status indicators
- 3.7V, 900mAh battery with simple USB charge adaptor
- Auto land safety features for loss of power and out of range conditions
- Emergency quick land button
Specs:
Size: 5.7 x 5.6 x 1.3 in open 5.7 x 1.4 x 1.3 in closed (145 x 141 x 32mm open 145 x 36 x 32 mm closed)
Weight: 4.1 oz (115 g)
Wi-Fi range: 65 ft (20 M)
Flying range: 65 ft (20 M)
Flight time: 7-9 minutes
Camera: 1.3MP, 720P video
#HCAE11** – $99.99
