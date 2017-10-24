Hobbico Flitt Flying Camera

From Hobbico:

The Flitt flying camera and app are like having your own personal red carpet photographer on demand all day every day. It’s small, innovative, and designed for fun. Optical positioning delivers stable pics indoors or out. Plus, Flitt is equipped with three flight modes to tailor every flight to your comfort level. Built-in photo modes maximize your snapping ease. Quick, easy, safe; fly, shoot, share!

Features:

Slim, easily portable flying camera that fits in a pocket

Super fast start up—fly in 30 seconds!

3, 5, 10, and 15 photo burst modes

Instant share options

Optical flow orientation control for easier flights without GPS

Barometer-controlled altitude hold

Auto takeoff and auto land

LED status indicators

3.7V, 900mAh battery with simple USB charge adaptor

Auto land safety features for loss of power and out of range conditions

Emergency quick land button

Specs:

Size: 5.7 x 5.6 x 1.3 in open 5.7 x 1.4 x 1.3 in closed (145 x 141 x 32mm open 145 x 36 x 32 mm closed)

Weight: 4.1 oz (115 g)

Wi-Fi range: 65 ft (20 M)

Flying range: 65 ft (20 M)

Flight time: 7-9 minutes

Camera: 1.3MP, 720P video

#HCAE11** – $99.99

Visit Hobbico.com

See more posts about Hobbico