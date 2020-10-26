Exceptional Aeronca Chief

This beautifully detailed 1/4-scale Aeronca Chief is the handiwork of Icelandic modeler Sturla Snorrason. A completely scratch-built project, the model features traditional wood construction. Sturla notes, “A lot of time went into the drawings along with study of my full size airplane.” A lot of time also went into the detailing, including the true to scale cockpit! This 108-inch-span model weighs in at 14 pounds and is powered by a Saito FA-80 four-stroke. If you’d like to try your hand at building this beauty, plans are available at www.rcsturla.com.
Nice airplane. Aeronca was one of the planes that is overlooked. I have the microplane version of the Champ. It’s nice to see other versions.
nice aircraft
The model should be a good flyer. I owned a full size Aeronca Super Chief. It was a very comfortable and stable aircraft to fly. I intend to build the model someday. FYI- the Super Chief had a larger dorsal fin.
What a beautiful build.