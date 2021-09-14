And the Winners are…

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 WW I R/C Jamboree hosted by the Mid-Hudson RC Society Club at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. Photos by Tim Haggerty and Courtesy of Fans of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.
Award, Modelers, Aircraft
Spirit Of Rhinebeck, Norman Malinowski, Albatros D.III
Best of Show, Jack Buckley, Fairchild 24
Runner Up Thomas Kosewski Avro 504
Best Civilian, Bill Setzler, Morane-Saulnier (airshow plane)
Runner Up, Adam Lilley, Piper Cub
Best WW1, Brian Voyer, Sopwith Triplane
Runner Up, Thomas Kosewski, Dr.I Triplane
Best Golden Age, Bob Krull, Fleet Biplane
Runner Up, Rich Feroldi, Davis D1
Best Junior Pilot, Curtiss Gay, Arup S2
Runner Up, Corben Gay, Fokker D.VII
Mission 1st, Curtiss Gay
Mission 2nd, Nick Ziroli Jr.
Mission 3rd, Tim Haggerty
Congrats Bob!