Blast from the Past, CAD Kaos

One of my all time favorite RC designs has been the 60 size Kaos designed and flown by famous aerobatic guru Joe Bridi. Many copies have been built and flown over the years, and I even built a newer version using my own CAD drawings.

I had an old dog-eared copy of the plans, so I scanned them and converted them (traced) to produce a new clean copy of the original. Attached to this post is a PDF of my CAD plans from 1989! Feel free to download and build your own Kaos. This is the origional sport version, that lead to the even more popular, retractable landing gear equipped Super Kaos. It’s perfect for anyone interested in a retro senior pattern legal flyer.

One of several 60 size Kaos aerobatic sport flyers built and seen online today.

Click here to download the New CAD Kaos plans.

The PDF measures 35×90 inches and can be printed out a Staples of other office supply outlets.