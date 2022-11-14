It happens to the best of us, but the key is to learn from the mistake. Check out this montage video of crashes and landing mishaps over the course of this past year from our friends at RC Scale Airplanes. Sometimes it’s best to learn from other’s mistakes!
Crashes & Mishaps!
It happens to the best of us, but the key is to learn from the mistake. Check out this montage video of crashes and landing mishaps over the course of this past year from our friends at RC Scale Airplanes. Sometimes it’s best to learn from other’s mistakes!