Giant Scale G-91 Perfection!

This is one cool RC plane–a giant 1:2.7 scale jet with turbine and smoke effect with detailed weathering–plus a scorpion! It’s a big fella with a wingspan of 10 and half feet, a length of almost 13 feet, and it weighs in at 108 pounds. We can all agree this jet looks pretty badass, but don’t miss the high-speed flybys and realistic handling. This pilot knows how to fly his jet!

Updated: December 4, 2023 — 10:17 AM



