MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS CALL TO ACTION!

As many of you may know, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing a new set of rules that will greatly impact the hobby we all love. The FAA’s recent Notice of Proposed Rule Making for Remote Identification will affect where we can fly RC, how we can fly RC, how RC aircraft will be produced, and a myriad of other implications that have the potential of negatively impacting our hobby.

The deadline is fast approaching and we have only until March 2nd to let the FAA know our concerns and ideas for finding a workable solution for Remote ID. The method to comment is easy.