MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS CALL TO ACTION!

As many of you may know, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing a new set of rules that will greatly impact the hobby we all love. The FAA’s recent Notice of Proposed Rule Making for Remote Identification will affect where we can fly RC, how we can fly RC, how RC aircraft will be produced, and a myriad of other implications that have the potential of negatively impacting our hobby.
The deadline is fast approaching and we have only until March 2nd to let the FAA know our concerns and ideas for finding a workable solution for Remote ID. The method to comment is easy.
As a model aviation enthusiast, you are uniquely qualified to provide valuable input concerning our RC hobby and industry. We recommend that you submit your own personal comment, rather than simply cut and past from other sources.
The link below will take you to the FAA comment input page. There are also links with helpful PDFs for crafting a persuasive comment. Do it today! And ask your flying buddies to do the same.