Monster airliner!

This monster weighs in at a whopping 226 pounds and has a 242-inch wingspan. Powered by four 166-newton JetsMunt turbines and guided by a Futaba radio system this beauty was built by Christopher Ferkl and is flown in Europe.

 

Updated: July 18, 2023 — 2:23 PM



