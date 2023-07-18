Monster airliner!

This monster weighs in at a whopping 226 pounds and has a 242-inch wingspan. Powered by four 166-newton JetsMunt turbines and guided by a Futaba radio system this beauty was built by Christopher Ferkl and is flown in Europe.
|Brand
|Links
|Views
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 125 B-17 FLYING FORTRESS
|270
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY GIANT 13FT WINGSPAN L-19 BIRD DOG
|165
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS: SEAGULL MODELS 87 F4U CORSA ...
|147
|Legend Hobby
|Legend Hobby T28 Teaser!
|74
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY AD-5 / A-1E SKYRAIDER 86 WINGSPAN WAR ...
|68
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS SEAGULL MODELS L-19 BIRD DO ...
|31
|Legend Hobby
|Gedenktag 23
|17
|Legend Hobby
|Yak-3U Steadfast
|16
|Old School Model Works
|OSMW Wayfarer 2-meter glider kit - updated flight ...
|16
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS: SEAGULL MODELS 81 P-47 B W ...
|14
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS: SAVAGE BOBBER 92 Wingspan ...
|10
|Legend Hobby
|ALL NEW VQ 110 B-24 Liberator Video with Flying Sc ...
|9
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY is going live!
|7
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 35% EXTRA NG ASSEMBLY AND SETUP WIT ...
|6
|Legend Hobby
|ROC/Hobby 1941 Willys Jeep Product Spotlight
|6
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY presents the 85 CESSNA GRAND CARAVAN ...
|5
|Extreme Flight RC
|Extreme Flight 6S 60 Class Airframe Build Video
|5
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Contest
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite P-47 Razorback 1.2m
|4
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY LOW PROFILE PAYLOAD RELEAS ...
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Ultra Stick 1.1m
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite EC-1500 Twin 1.5m
|3
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: FC1 3D 2.2m
|3
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite UMX Air Tractor
|3
|Extreme Flight RC
|Peregrine assembly notes
|3
|Balsa USA
|Cub Fun at Madison County
|3
|Extreme Flight RC
|3DHS 75 Edge Jase Dussia flying
|3
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite UMX Turbo Timber Evolution
|3
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 64 MXS V2
|3
|Spektrum
|Smart Receiver Preset Model File Import Tutorial - ...
|3
|Extreme Flight RC
|Cooling baffle/duct installation
|3
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD RELEASE
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Looking for a new set of wings?
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|Pro Boat PCF Mark I 24 Swift Patrol Craft RTR
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Twin Timber 1.6m
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Minuette - Now Shipping
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite DRACO 2.0m Assembly Plus Hints and Tips w ...
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts S2B
|2
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY SCALE ORDNANCE
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Skywolf V2 - 88
|2
|Old School Model Works
|No More Shifty CA Hinges
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Stop That Knife!
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|HobbyZone AeroScout S 2 1.1m RTF Basic and BNF Bas ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Transmitter Sticks Foam/Balsa
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Bat
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - Minuette (framed)
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: BAE Hawk 1.8m
|1
|Du-Bro
|Kwik Links on 12 2-56 Threaded Rod #airplane #r ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Initial flight Joe Nall 2019
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite UMX A-10 Thunderbolt II Twin 30mm EDF Bind ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Dh4 maiden
|1
|Balsa USA
|Fokker D viii
|1
|Du-Bro
|Du-Bro 101 - How to use the E/Z Bender Wire Formin ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|OSMW Robinhood 80 framed
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite UMX Pitts S-1S | The easiest to fly Pitts ...
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite F4U-4 Corsair 1.2m - Smarter more powerful ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC Skywolf V2 73- RYU
|1
|Balsa USA
|Shop Time Live Nieuport 17 Live Build Series Epis ...
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Hangar 9 Aermacchi MB-339 60-85N Turbine Jet ARF
|1
|Balsa USA
|Nicopress Demonstration
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Hangar 9 Aermacchi MB-339 Tech Talk with Ali Machi ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Extra 330SC - 60 (1.52m)
|1
|Du-Bro
|Du-Bro 101 How To Install Control Horns on RC air ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Lark plan printing
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Slick 89 - Ryu
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Losi 1/10 1969 Chevy Camaro V100 AWD Brushed RTR
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Spektrum iX14 14-Channel Smart Transmitter (SPMR14 ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|National Fun Fly Day Two!
|1
|Balsa USA
|Old Rhinebeck Rc Jamboree 2021
|1
|Balsa USA
|2019 CARDS Aerodrome Warbirds and Classics
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Slick 60 - Ryu
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 86 A-1 SKYRAIDER
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Transmitter Sticks NG 1
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGENDHOBBY.COM HG P408 1 10 4X4 RC Military Humve ...
|1
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Hummer&The Peoples Car
|1
|Balsa USA
|Toledo 2020 Keep Calm and Build Sale
|1
|Du-Bro
|Du-Bro 101 - Servo Mounting for RC Airplanes Cars ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Extreme Flight 48 EXP series build-along video fea ...
|1
|Legend Hobby
|Legend Hobby CG Stand
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite F-18 Blue Angels 80mm EDF BNF Basic/ARF Pl ...
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|RealFlight Evolution RC Flight Simulator
|1
|Balsa USA
|National Fun Fly!
|1
|Balsa USA
|test
|1
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.