Flying Twin-Engine Aircraft

In this video, our favorite YouTuber Tim McKay will cover all procedures RC pilots need to know for twin engine flight. In short, twin engine procedures for RC pilots. The unique characteristics of twin engine aircraft require specialized knowledge and training. Pilots need to know, and know why, there is an 80 to 90 percent reduction in climb capability once an engine fails.

Updated: July 17, 2023 — 1:45 PM



