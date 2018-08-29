MAN Site membership 900x250
Monster Scale Mustang

Gerry Yarrish
If you are a true P-51 Mustang fan, then you must know the name “Galloping Ghost!” This Reno Racer has thrilled race fans for years. This video of a truly giant scale warbird even captures how magnificent this P-51 Reno Racer sounds fitted out with a Kolm 3 cylinder 230cc inline engine. This monster model is piloted by Andreas Gietz of CARF Models and was filmed at the Weston Park International Model Show

Updated: August 29, 2018 — 10:50 AM
