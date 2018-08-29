Monster Scale Mustang

If you are a true P-51 Mustang fan, then you must know the name “Galloping Ghost!” This Reno Racer has thrilled race fans for years. This video of a truly giant scale warbird even captures how magnificent this P-51 Reno Racer sounds fitted out with a Kolm 3 cylinder 230cc inline engine. This monster model is piloted by Andreas Gietz of CARF Models and was filmed at the Weston Park International Model Show
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.
Man Subscribe Sidebar
Don't Miss
Newsletter sign up Pardot Latest
THE RC AIRCRAFT AUTHORITY
Thank You
for signing up
Wait! Get 1 year of Model Air
Plane for only $24.95,
or 1 year of Electric Flight
for only $24.95