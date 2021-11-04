Who else learned to fly e-jets with a Habu? Now the classic airframe is back, with even more power and performance — perfect for first-time EDF pilots as well as experienced pilots who want a high-performance, fun aircraft. It costs $279.99 and is available for pre-order now.

From Horizon: Based on the popular E-flite Habu STS, the more powerful and capable Habu SS (Super Sport) 70mm EDF is an easy and extremely fun to fly high-performance EDF sport jet!