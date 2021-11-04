Who else learned to fly e-jets with a Habu? Now the classic airframe is back, with even more power and performance — perfect for first-time EDF pilots as well as experienced pilots who want a high-performance, fun aircraft. It costs $279.99 and is available for pre-order now.
From Horizon: Based on the popular E-flite Habu STS, the more powerful and capable Habu SS (Super Sport) 70mm EDF is an easy and extremely fun to fly high-performance EDF sport jet!
Key Features
- A modified version of the popular Habu STS that offers nearly unlimited vertical performance, more speed and even more aerobatic capability
- Unique airframe design delivers incredible low-speed handling and slow speed performance that makes it one of the easiest to fly jets EVER
- Specially tuned motor and 70mm 10-blade fan compatible with 4S to 6S batteries without the need for modifications or upgrades
- Popular and affordable 4S to 6S 3200–4000mAh batteries deliver excellent performance and flight times
- 70-amp Spektrum Avian Smart Lite ESC provides real-time battery voltage, current, RPM and other data via compatible receivers and transmitters