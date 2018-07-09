New for Premium Members — Build a Portable Charging Station

A portable charging station is one of the most important pieces of equipment for anyone who flies electric aircraft, and while there are some nice commercial units on the market, putting together a more compact setup designed to your own specs is the way to go.

We just posted a how to article showing the installing an AC power supply, a charger, and parallel boards in a travel case. Done correctly and safely, a portable charging station will provide years of reliable service.

