Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

New for Premium Members — Build a Portable Charging Station

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
New for Premium Members — Build a Portable Charging Station

A portable charging station is one of the most important pieces of equipment for anyone who flies electric aircraft, and while there are some nice commercial units on the market, putting together a more compact setup designed to your own specs is the way to go.

We just posted a how to article showing the installing an AC power supply, a charger, and parallel boards in a travel case. Done correctly and safely, a portable charging station will provide years of reliable service.

To read this and other exclusive online content, Click Here and subscribe to the Premium “Members Only” web site.

Updated: July 9, 2018 — 1:59 PM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox