MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

New For Premium Members — Hangar 9 Ultra Stick 10cc ARF

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
New For Premium Members — Hangar 9 Ultra Stick 10cc ARF

Constructed out of laser-cut balsa and plywood the 10cc Stick from Hangar 9 is intended for intermediate pilots and builders. Equipped with simple fixed landing gear it be equipped with a variety of power systems: Glow, electric, and both two- and four-stroke gas engines. And if you live near the water, the it can be equipped with an optional float kit. and I ordered the floats and water-rudder servo as soon as I found out I was reviewing this new model.

We just posted a complete Flight test and review of this versatile, sport flyer complete with specs and flight evaluation.

To read this review and other “members only” exclusive content, Click Here to subscribe to the Model Airplane News Premium site.

Updated: July 11, 2018 — 3:25 PM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox