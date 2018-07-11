New For Premium Members — Hangar 9 Ultra Stick 10cc ARF

Constructed out of laser-cut balsa and plywood the 10cc Stick from Hangar 9 is intended for intermediate pilots and builders. Equipped with simple fixed landing gear it be equipped with a variety of power systems: Glow, electric, and both two- and four-stroke gas engines. And if you live near the water, the it can be equipped with an optional float kit. and I ordered the floats and water-rudder servo as soon as I found out I was reviewing this new model.

We just posted a complete Flight test and review of this versatile, sport flyer complete with specs and flight evaluation.

