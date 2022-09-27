Rhinebeck WW I Jamboree Winners

Enjoy these photos from the 2022 WW I R/C Jamboree hosted by the Mid-Hudson RC Society Club at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, and congratulations to all the winners below! Photos by Tim Haggerty.

 

 

 

Category

Pilot

Plane

Spirit Of Rhinebeck

Rich Feroldi

Caproni Stipa

Best of Show

Brian Perkins

Fokker Dr.1

Best Civilian

Ken Hall

Monocoupe

Best WW1

Martin Irvine

Thomas Morse Scout

Best Golden Age

Rich Feroldi

Davis D1K

Best of Show Junior

Curtiss Gay

Arup S2

Junior Runner Up

Joseph Carpino

Fokker Eindecker

Mission 1st Place

Curtiss Gay

700 pts

Mission 2nd Place

Mike Loebbaka

625 pts

Mission 3rd Place

Christian VanHouten

600 pts
Updated: September 27, 2022 — 2:19 PM



