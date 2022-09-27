Rhinebeck WW I Jamboree Winners

Enjoy these photos from the 2022 WW I R/C Jamboree hosted by the Mid-Hudson RC Society Club at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, and congratulations to all the winners below! Photos by Tim Haggerty.
|
Category
|
Pilot
|
Plane
|
Spirit Of Rhinebeck
|
Rich Feroldi
|
Caproni Stipa
|
Best of Show
|
Brian Perkins
|
Fokker Dr.1
|
Best Civilian
|
Ken Hall
|
Monocoupe
|
Best WW1
|
Martin Irvine
|
Thomas Morse Scout
|
Best Golden Age
|
Rich Feroldi
|
Davis D1K
|
Best of Show Junior
|
Curtiss Gay
|
Arup S2
|
Junior Runner Up
|
Joseph Carpino
|
Fokker Eindecker
|
Mission 1st Place
|
Curtiss Gay
|
700 pts
|
Mission 2nd Place
|
Mike Loebbaka
|
625 pts
|
Mission 3rd Place
|
Christian VanHouten
|
600 pts