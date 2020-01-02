Red Tail P-51D: Fernando Bellegarde Giant Scale Mustang

From Sao Paulo Brazil, Fernando Bellegarde is part of Team Brazil and is a regular competitor at Top Gun.His impressive P-51 Mustang is built from the CARF-Models kit, and it took him 8 months to complete. His P-51 is finished with custom Aerotech paint and Flite Metal is applied all over the plane with fabric covering on the rudder. All rivets, screws and panel lines were detailed out. Fernando is using a DLA 116cc gas engine for power spinning a 4-blade custom-made propeller.

His Mustang has a fully detailed “I fly Tailies” cockpit, with a full-body pilot figure from Warbird Pilot figure at the controls. He is using a 12-channel Futaba radio with Savox servos.

Fernando’s model represents one of the fighters from the famous WW2 332th Fighter Group’s “Red Tails” squadron—”Duchess Arlene”, piloted by Capt. Robert Williams in 1944. Documentation information came from the Tuskegee Airmen Association. All the markings are homemade by Fernando who has been flying RC for 28 years.