Nakajima Ki-43 Oscar — Sal Calvagna’s Road to Top Gun Entry

From Holbrook Long Island, NY, Sal Calvagna will for the first time be competing at Top Gun with his Nakajima Ki-43 Oscar. Competing in the Pro-Am Sportsman class, Sal built his Ki-43 from Jerry Bates plans with laser-cut parts from LaserCutUSA.com.

Sal’s 1/5-scale Japanese warbird has traditional balsa and plywood construction and is covered and finished with 3/4 oz., fiberglass cloth and Z-Poxy Finishing resin. The paint is a combination of Krylon spray paint and custom mixed Behr’s exterior Latex paint topped off with Krylon clear coat. All the markings are hand painted with the exception of the tail badges which are home-made water-slide decals.

Sal’s Oscar is powered with a Zenoah G62 (turning a 22×10 Menz prop), with a custom-made exhaust system. Guidance comes from a Spektrum DX9 Radio using Hitec metal gear hi-torque servos. Sierra Giant Scale retractable landing gear are used and the entire airframe is detailed with panel lines, hatches and thousands of rivets. It took a little over seven months for Sal to complete the Oscar.

The Oscar is painted in the markings of a Nakajima Ki-43-II Otsu Hayabusa, Burmese presentation aircraft from 1944 with the Burmese national emblem (Peacock) on the tail. The presentation cartouche on the rear fuselage translates to: “Asia Revival Burma No.1 tribute.”

Sal made his own water slide decals for the tail markings on the Oscar.