The First Fokkers!

These RC models are replicas of the very first airplane designed by Anthony Fokker in 1911. The multitude of bracing cables gave the impression of a spider, hence its Dutch name, “Spin.” Fokker taught himself to fly in his second Spin! Built and piloted by Klaus Fischer and Heiner Wintermann, these 14-foot-span planes each weigh 54 pounds and is powered by a King 95cc engine. We think Klaus and Heiner did a terrific job of piloting these planes in some very tricky winds! Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this video at the Bavarian Chiemgau Air Show.



