MAN contributor and Top Gun contestant Sal Calvagna is both competing and helping capture some of the flightline action at this years Scale Invitational. During practice time in Wednesday, Sal snapped this shot of one of the Young Gun contestants that will be flying this year.

That’s 12 year old Zavi Machinchy, son of Ali Machinchy, who will be flying his impressive Check Aero L-29 Delfin jet trainer. Dan must be proud!

Flight shot photo by David Hart