Hot Turbine Powered Biplane — Best of Both Worlds?

You just never know what you are going to find on the flightline when you attend the Florida Jets event in Lakeland Florida. Florida Jets brings together the cream of the crop from the Jet aircraft and turbine engine industries!

Model Airplane News contributor Rich Uravitch was on the scene when this impressive and highly unusual aircraft first took flight. Flown by Goetz “Doc” Vogelsang, this slick looking jet is the first true turbine powered biplane we’ve ever seen. Fully aerobatic, the all composite Quantum is like a Christen Eagle on steroids. Built from a Tomahawk kit, the prototype was developed and the molds made by Harry Behringer. Having impressive performance the Quantum has a span of 79 inches, a length of 94 inches and weighs in at 27.5 pounds!

Photos by Rich Uravitch and David Hart.