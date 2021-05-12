Despite special requirements due to the pandemic the Arizona Model Aviators 12th Wings Over Arizona event was a success. The event is always a fan favorite due the giant size model requirements from any era of aircraft utilizing any form of power. This a three day event draws pilots from surrounding states and the weather was near perfect this year. While we had special screening and mask requirements this year it did not deter the spectacular turnout which totaled 325 on Saturday along with 48 pilots. The aircraft present ranged from WW I though modern-day jets and featured a 50% Clipped Wing Piper Cub. The local Fox TV station did a live Saturday morning broadcast helping to boost the weekend attendance and the vendors really came through with prizes for all pilots and several large raffle items. We had a good turnout for the Saturday morning Dawn Patrol helping to keep the event safe! Also several full scale aircraft flew over as the local Arizona CAF ferried passengers in their WW II aircraft.

According to AMA board member and CD for the event, Tim Dickey, the club has 225 members and approximately 5 major events per year with Wings Over Arizona being the last before going into hibernation for the summer. The field is located in Mesa, AZ east of Phoenix and features a 800’ paved runway, covered pit areas and surrounding mountains as the backdrop. Planning for next year’s events are well underway including the Arizona Electric Festival, Superstition Pattern Classic, Gunsmoke Scale Master Qualifier, Arizona Jet Rally and Wings Over Arizona. Additionally the Club is in discussions about hosting the 2022 US Scale Masters Championships.

Spencer Kleinhan’s F-16 sliced the air all weekend taking home the Peoples’ Choice and Best of Show awards.

Congratulations to Brian Young and his war proven A6M Zero. This model was awarded the Best Military and the Pilots’ Choice awards.

Congrats to Brad Osborne and his very detailed Stearman model for receiving the Best Multi-Wing award.

Rick Chitty’s new and very colorful Nieuport 28 was awarded ‘Best WW1’. Wonder how many times Rick cleaned his paint gun while building this beauty!

Congratulations to Arthur Gambino and his gorgeous Piper J4 model. Well deserving of the ‘Best Civilian” award.

Major thank you to all the sponsors who helped to make Wings Over Arizona 2021 a success!

Miscellaneous photos: