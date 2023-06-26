This hand-crafted model of the Virgin Galactic spaceship has a wingspan of almost 3 feet and a length of 5 and a half feet, and it’s powered by a Xicoy X-45 turbine. After the test-flight, builder Dom E. said, “The plane is a bit nervous on roll and a bit slow on pitch input. CG seems to be ok now. It was extremely nose-heavy at the first test-flight, and it nearly came to a disaster because even with full elevator, the plane would not climb properly. A gyro would for sure help to make the flights a lot smoother.” We’re looking forward to seeing the final version in action!
1/10-Scale Virgin Galactic Prototype
