2021 Top Gun Special Award Winners

Here are the winners of the special awards from this year’s Top Gun Scale Invitational.
Photos by David Hart
Class Sponsor Modeler Aircraft
Best of Class
Civilian (Pilot Choice) Riff Raff Larry Foyt Top Cun
Civilian Runner Up JR Propo Jack Buckley Fairchild 24R
Military (Pilot Choice) Blackbird Finishes BITW T-34 Mentor
Military Runner Up Ray & Robin Hobby Tim Dickey PT-23
WW II Sierra Giant Scale Michael Fetyko P-40 Warhawk
Biplane Model Airplane News Chad Cotsomire Stearman PT-17
Golden Age Kolm Engines Rich Feroldi David D-1K
WW I Balsa USA Steve Thomas Nieuport
Pre-WW I Warbirds over the Rockies Craig Bradshaw Jungmeister
Best Jet Elite Aerosports Brett Becker Lockheed U-2C
Pro-Am Pro Your Pal Sal Matt Balazs F-100
Pro-Am Sport PowerBox Americas Tim Lowrie Acro Sport IIS
Multi Performance Desert Aircraft Mike Barbee Beech KingAir
Engineering Performance House of Balsa & Robart Rod Snyder L-59
Outstanding Craftsmanship BVM Tim Dickey PT-23
Unlimited Showing FTE & Zap Glue Joe Castelao T-34 Mentor
Top Buns Fly Girls Mr. Top Gun Brett Becker
Special Recognition Electron Retracts USA Michael Fetyko TBF Avenger
Special Recognition EZ Balancer Henry Castellanos MiG 29
Special Recognition Ray & Robin Hobby Cody Hague Oscar
Everybody Loves You John & Sydni Smith Becky Jackman
Critic’s Choice FTE/Zap Glue Joe Castelao T-34 Mentor
Critic’s Choice Runner Up Jet Central Brian O’Meara F-86 Sabre Jet