2021 Top Gun Special Award Winners

Gerry Yarrish
Here are the winners of the special awards from this year’s Top Gun Scale Invitational.

Photos by David Hart

Class           Sponsor     Modeler     Aircraft

Best of Class

Civilian (Pilot Choice)   Riff Raff      Larry Foyt  Top Cun

Civilian Runner Up       JR Propo    Jack Buckley       Fairchild 24R

Military (Pilot Choice) Blackbird Finishes        BITW T-34 Mentor

Military Runner Up      Ray & Robin Hobby     Tim Dickey PT-23

WW II         Sierra Giant Scale         Michael Fetyko   P-40 Warhawk

Biplane       Model Airplane News  Chad Cotsomire  Stearman PT-17

Golden Age         Kolm Engines      Rich Feroldi         David D-1K

WW I          Balsa USA  Steve Thomas     Nieuport

Pre-WW I   Warbirds over the Rockies    Craig Bradshaw   Jungmeister

Best Jet      Elite Aerosports  Brett Becker        Lockheed U-2C

Pro-Am Pro         Your Pal Sal         Matt Balazs         F-100

Pro-Am Sport      PowerBox Americas     Tim Lowrie          Acro Sport IIS

Multi Performance      Desert Aircraft    Mike Barbee       Beech KingAir

Engineering Performance     House of Balsa & Robart       Rod Snyder L-59

Outstanding Craftsmanship  BVM Tim Dickey PT-23

Unlimited Showing      FTE & Zap Glue   Joe Castelao        T-34 Mentor

Top Buns    Fly Girls      Mr. Top Gun Brett Becker

Special Recognition Electron Retracts USA Michael Fetyko TBF Avenger

Special Recognition EZ Balancer    Henry Castellanos        MiG 29

Special Recognition Ray & Robin Hobby          Cody Hague        Oscar

Everybody Loves You   John & Sydni Smith     Becky Jackman

Critic’s Choice     FTE/Zap Glue      Joe Castelao        T-34 Mentor

Critic’s Choice Runner Up     Jet Central Brian O’Meara    F-86 Sabre Jet

Updated: June 3, 2021 — 4:28 PM



