We always say you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have fun with RC planes. But sometimes you get what you pay for. Check out Garage RC’s review of this mini C-17 they picked up on Amazon for $39.99. Deal or no deal? Let us know what you think!
$40 RC Plane – Deal or No Deal?
We always say you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have fun with RC planes. But sometimes you get what you pay for. Check out Garage RC’s review of this mini C-17 they picked up on Amazon for $39.99. Deal or no deal? Let us know what you think!