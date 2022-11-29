$40 RC Plane – Deal or No Deal?

$40 RC Plane – Deal or No Deal?

We always say you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have fun with RC planes. But sometimes you get what you pay for. Check out Garage RC’s review of this mini C-17 they picked up on Amazon for $39.99. Deal or no deal? Let us know what you think!

