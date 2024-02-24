An Easy, Fun & Inexpensive Build

Model Airplane News
Featured News
Comments
An Easy, Fun & Inexpensive Build

If you’ve never built your own RC airplane before, this is a great project to learn the basics without breaking the bank. If you’re an experienced builder, this could be a fun project to share with someone just getting into the hobby. This model couldn’t be structured much more simplistically with a fixed nose wheel and only 3 servos (no rudder). Check it out!

Updated: February 24, 2024 — 2:39 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox