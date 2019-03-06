Photo Ready Instruments

When it comes to adding details to your scale model airplane, try this tip for making convincing cockpit instruments. Look through aviation magazines and online for color photos of aircraft instrument faces. These are usually in ads and webpages selling full-size aircraft equipment. Copy them and then size them to the diameter you need for your own model’s instrument panel. Cut the wood, (or plastic) panel to size and drill the holes needed for the instruments. Stain and paint your panel(s) and then let dry. Cover each photo copy with clear packing tape and then cut out the instrument faces a bit oversize and glue them behind the panels. Assemble the complete instrument panel and add small screws to complete the job. This instrument panel shown is from a 1/3-scale Pietenpol Aircamper model.