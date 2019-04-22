Experience the excitement of one of America’s top Air Shows!

Planes of Fame Air Museum is presenting the Planes of Fame Air Show on May 4-5, 2019. Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, the airshow with Feature over 50 historic aircraft, including the P-47 Thunderbolt, P-38 Lightning and P-51 Mustangs flying for your enjoyment. The Plane of Fame Museum invitea you to join the fun and excitement honoring the history, contributions, and sacrifices of our Veterans.

Click here for Airshow performer highlights: https://planesoffame.org/events/annual-airshow/performers

On the list of exciting performers and exhibits include the USAF F-16 Viper Demo and Heritage Flight, WWII Airborne Demo Team Paratroopers, World’s fastest piston engine aircraft P-51 Mustang “Voodoo”, N9MB Flying Wing Demo; Pacific, European, Korean & Vietnam Flight Displays, Gregory ‘Wired’ Colyer T-33 Aerobatics, Eric Tucker Piper Cub demo and Rob Harrison the Tumbling Bear. There will also be a Kids Zone, static displays, food, vendors, and more!

For more information click here: https://planesoffame.org/events/annual-airshow/tickets

In addition to many other fantastic airplanes that will be performing and on static display, there will be a special panel discussion with some of our honored Veterans. Follow our Planes of Fame Air show Facebook page and check our website to receive up to the minute news on Performers and attending Aircraft and Veterans!

Saturday and Sunday May 4-5, 2019; 8am – 4pm. See all of your favorite airplanes fly!

Free Admission Kids 11 Years & Under

The Planes of Fame Air Museum is a “living history” museum, where the aircraft are not only preserved, but are kept flying! Through the generosity of the many people who donate funds or aircraft parts to the museum and the dozens of volunteers who donate their time to restore and maintain the aircraft, many of these rare warbirds are in flying condition.

To share the collection with the public, our warbirds are flown regularly, participating in airshows, military base open houses, various events, and are used in the making of television programs and motion picture presentations.



As a result of sharing our collection, a specific aircraft may be absent from our Chino or Valle locations at times. Please check with the Museum before visiting if you want to check on the availability of a specific aircraft. Check out the Aircraft Flight Schedule page to see when various aircraft will be away and/or flying.