RC Plane Cut in Half–Will it Fly?

Model Airplane News
Featured News
Comments
RC Plane Cut in Half–Will it Fly?

Ever wonder if an RC plane could still fly if it’s cut in half? If you’re like us, you’ve never really thought about that. But then we saw this video from the good folks at Tail Heavy Productions and now we’d like to know the answer. Watch the video to find out the surprising results!

Updated: November 6, 2023 — 2:17 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox