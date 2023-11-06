Ever wonder if an RC plane could still fly if it’s cut in half? If you’re like us, you’ve never really thought about that. But then we saw this video from the good folks at Tail Heavy Productions and now we’d like to know the answer. Watch the video to find out the surprising results!
RC Plane Cut in Half–Will it Fly?
Ever wonder if an RC plane could still fly if it’s cut in half? If you’re like us, you’ve never really thought about that. But then we saw this video from the good folks at Tail Heavy Productions and now we’d like to know the answer. Watch the video to find out the surprising results!