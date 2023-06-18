Is Remote ID even constitutional? Questions answered & more

What do you say to someone who says they won’t follow Remote ID regulations? Are the FAA’s Remote ID rules even constitutional? Check out Tim McKay’s latest video on this hot topic for the answers to these questions. Thanks to to Tim to continuing to lend his expertise to the RC modeling community.

