Rules & Regulations: A history of drone laws in the United States

Editor’s Note: In May, the American Bar Association held its 34th Land Use Institute—an annual forum aimed at educating attorneys, planners, and government officials about recent developments in the law regarding zoning, permitting, property development, conservation, and environmental protection.

With the increasing use of drones to address many of these questions, as well as several well-publicized conflicts between local jurisdictions, property owners and drone pilots, Martindale-Hubbell preeminent-rated attorney Wendie Kellington of the Kellington Law Group, P.C. and pioneering drone expert Patrick Sherman of the Roswell Flight Test Crew prepared the following briefing for the conference.

In the United States, it is impossible to disentangle the laws and regulations that govern the use of small, civil uncrewed aircraft system (UAS)—otherwise known as drones—from the history that led to their creation. An understanding of one is impossible without an understanding of the other, as even the definition of common terms, such as “aircraft” and “drone,” have shifted throughout the creation of the current regulatory framework.

While larger, military-type UAS—such as the MQ-1 Predator and the Insitu ScanEagle—have operated and continue to operate in domestic airspace under special permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted to other federal agencies or large corporations, the regulations put in place over the past decade are focused almost entirely on UAS weighing less than 55 pounds, and often less than five pounds. These are the drones that appear most often in the popular media: small, battery-powered aircraft with four propellers and a gimbal-mounted camera—along with their fixed-wing cousins.

Drone Regulations Circa 1936

Although they would not have recognized it at the time, the first rules for the safe operation of civilian UAS were laid down by an organization founded in 1936—22 years before the FAA was established. The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) was created to promote the nascent hobby of building and flying model airplanes, with a particular emphasis on preparing young people for careers in the fast-growing field of aviation.

The AMA continues to exist today, with nearly 200,000 members and more than 2,500 affiliated flying sites across the United States. To this day, its one-page safety code remains the bedrock for a diverse portfolio of activities ranging from drone racing to the operation of model aircraft powered by working jet turbines. Practiced in accordance with the AMA’s guidelines, model aviation has achieved an enviable safety record, with only six recorded fatal accidents in more than 80 years of flying.

Traditional aeromodeling has been viewed as so safe for so long that the FAA did not promulgate any significant rules and regulations to govern its activities for many decades. In 1981, the FAA did introduce an advisory document (AC 91-57) laying out a few common sense guidelines for model aviation that largely reflected the AMA’s own guidance to its members.

This system of self-regulation began to break down in the first decade of the new century. Enterprising hobbyists took existing model aviation components and paired them with wireless video transmission systems to create the first, primitive drones of the type that have become commonplace today. It quickly became apparent that these new systems had potential real-world applications never envisioned by either the FAA or the AMA, such as aerial photography and emergency response.

Furthermore, while traditional aeromodeling had largely been confined to flying fields affiliated with the AMA, the pilots of these home-built drones took their aircraft into places and situations where radio-controlled flight had never been contemplated: landmarks, public parks, events and festivals, and so on. It did not take long for these activities to evolve into commercial operations, as these pilots could provide aerial imaging at a tiny fraction of the cost of a conventional aircraft, or even in environments that would be impossible by any other means.

To guide their operations, these industry pioneers referred back to AC 91-57 and complied with its recommendations. The FAA viewed this as going well beyond the intention of the original advisory circular, so in 2007 the agency released docket number FAA-2006-25714, clearly stating that commercial operations were not permitted under the auspices of AC 91-57.

FAA Prohibits UAS Operations

Effectively, the FAA’s action outlawed all private, commercial UAS operations in the United States. Public entities, such as a fire department or law enforcement agency, could seek a Certificate of Authorization (COA) from the FAA to permit limited operations, but these were difficult and time-consuming to acquire—and were not available to private individuals or businesses. Nevertheless, innovation continued among hobbyists and companies operating overseas, beyond the reach of US regulatory authorities.

Through these efforts, aircraft became more capable, more reliable and less expensive. In spite of the FAA’s blanket prohibition, commercial activities continued to expand, with some operators openly advertising their services on the Internet. Especially in film and television production, UAS operations were becoming increasingly common. By providing no legitimate means to permit such operations, the FAA had created a pressure vessel without an emergency relief valve—and the overwhelming market demand for this technology threatened to burst the regulatory framework meant to contain it.

When Congress passed the 2012 FAA Modernization and Reform Act (FMRA 2012), it opened the door to limited commercial operations in Section 333 of the law. It permitted the FAA to approve individual private operators on a case-by-case basis. However, it was 2014 before the agency actually took advantage of this clause and approved six “Section 333 exemptions” for aerial film crews based in Los Angeles.

The requirements to receive permission to operate under Section 333 were onerous. The person operating the drone had to be a licensed full-sized aircraft pilot and possess a Class 2 medical certificate—a standard even higher than is required for private pilots. Applicants for Section 333 exemptions had to submit voluminous paperwork related to their qualifications, maintenance procedures and safety protocols, and were limited to flights within a “sterile” environment on a movie or television production set.

Although Section 333 established a high standard—too high, in the estimation of many industry participants—it nevertheless provided a lawful avenue to conduct commercial UAS operations. Demand for Section 333 exemptions quickly spread beyond Hollywood to operators around the country interested in a portfolio of business opportunities beyond film and television production.

Part 107: Rise of the Drones

FMRA 2012 also set a 2015 deadline for the FAA to achieve “full integration” of UAS into the National Airspace System (NAS)—a goal that has not yet been accomplished, nor will be in the foreseeable future. However, the agency has achieved several important milestones: none more significant than the establishment of 14 CFR Part 107 in 2016, which puts in place a regulatory framework for widespread deployment of commercial drones.

Part 107 establishes a clear set of rules for drone pilots to follow. Highlights include:

No operations at an altitude higher than 400 feet above ground level

No operations in excess of 100 miles per hour

No operations of an aircraft weighing 55 pounds, or more

No operations at night or with less than three statute miles of visibility

No operations above persons not directly involved in the flight

The aircraft must remain within the pilot’s visual line of sight at all times

Pilot must only operate one aircraft at a time

The UAS must yield the right of way to all other aircraft

Operations in uncontrolled airspace are permitted without authorization

Operations in controlled airspace are permitted with authorization

Part 107 also established a standard for the qualification of drone pilots: a 60-question Airman Knowledge Test (AKT) administered in a manner identical to private pilots and every other rating established by the FAA. Applicants must pass with a minimum score of 70 percent and must re-test every two years in order to keep their certification current.

Most critically, the FAA acknowledged UAS as “aircraft”—no different under the law from Cessnas and 737s—and their pilots as full members of the aviation community. However, this created a regulatory paradox that persists even today. If a drone is an aircraft, defined as “a device that is used or intended to be used for flight in the air,” then so is a model airplane.

Drones and Model Airplanes

Complicating the matter further, in FMRA 2012, the AMA had achieved a long-standing goal of its lobbying efforts with Congress’s adoption of Section 336: the Special Rule for Model Aircraft. In short, it said that the FAA had no authority to create new rules governing model aircraft and shifting responsibility for their regulation to a community-based organization (CBO). Under the definitions in the law, only the AMA qualified as a CBO.

However, the FAA refused to acknowledge the AMA’s role as a CBO, arguing that the law did not define how a CBO would be formally recognized. This left the FAA as the sole arbiter of a critical distinction: between commercial and recreational operations. Ultimately, the FAA settled on a very broad definition of commercial operations, and a very narrow definition of recreational operations.

In essence, the FAA determined that UAS flights shall be considered commercial operations if they yield any benefit to any person, at the time of the flight or at any time in the future—regardless of whether or not money actually changes hands.

For example, if an unpaid search-and-rescue volunteer deploys a drone as part of a search for a lost hiker, that is a commercial operation because of the benefit to the hiker. If a farmer flies a UAS over her own fields to monitor the status of her crops, that is a commercial operation because those crops will eventually be sold for money. In theory, even capturing aerial video for fun and posting it on a personal Facebook page is a commercial operation, because Facebook will profit from the web traffic it generates. It is now settled, that to count as a recreational operation, a flight must be made purely for the enjoyment of the activity itself, in the moment it is occurring.

Going Backward

Not only has progress on UAS regulation been slow over the past decade, occasionally, it has even moved in reverse. One such example began in November 2015. Faced with the possibility of hundreds of thousands of new drones appearing under Christmas trees on the morning of December 25, the FAA used its emergency rule-making powers to establish a national system of UAS registration.

Under the system, all drone owners were required to visit an FAA website, pay a $5 registration fee and label their aircraft with a unique alphanumeric code. Failing to comply could result in a $27,500 civil penalty and criminal penalties up to $250,000 and three years in prison. Also, the regulation made no distinction between “drones” and “model airplanes,” so the traditional aeromodeling community was swept up in the effort, as well.

This action provoked a sharp response from the modeling community, centered on two key points: first, that the FAA had abused its emergency powers to sidestep the public comment period that is requisite in federal rule-making under the Administrative Procedures Act, and; second, the FAA was prohibited from putting in place new regulations affecting model aircraft under Section 336, the Special Rule for Model Aircraft. In spite of those protests, these registration regulations and penalties were put into effect and resulted in more than 700,000 registrations and allowing the FAA to take in more than $3.5 million from the new fee.

Opponents filed a lawsuit against the FAA, led by John Taylor—an attorney and drone enthusiast living in the Washington, D.C. area. In May 2017, an appeals court ruled in Taylor’s favor, holding that the FAA had indeed overstepped its authority and ran afoul of Section 336 in Taylor v. Huerta, 856 F.3d 1089 (2017).

Taylor’s victory proved to be short-lived, however. In January 2018, Congress enacted the National Defense Authorization Act, which included an amendment requiring all UAS to be registered with the FAA. With the requirement now written into law, it has become a permanent component within the industry. While registration remained unpopular with hobbyists, its reinstatement was welcomed by industry participants eager to see continued growth in the commercial use of drones. These included the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of small, civil UAS, which saw registration as essential to the development of the market.

That same year, Congress passed the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 (FRA 2018), which repealed Section 336 of FMRA 2012 and established in its place Section 349, giving the agency the explicit authority to regulate all UAS, including model aircraft flown for recreation. It also requires that all recreational UAS pilots pass an aeronautical knowledge test.

The test remains a work in progress as of this writing; however, early indications are that it will be much simpler than the test required to earn a certificate under Part 107, with the goal of insuring model aircraft and recreational drones do not interfere with the safe operation of manned aircraft.

Opening the Sky

