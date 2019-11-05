E-flite F-18 Hornet 80mm EDF BNF Basic / PNP   

Designed by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and Northrop, the F/A-18 Hornet is used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps as both a fighter and an attack platform. Air forces of several other nations fly the F-18 as well. This replica has been modeled after the F/A-18D two-seat variant, operated primarily by the U.S. Marine Corps in night attack and Forward Air Controller (Airborne) [FAC(A)] roles. The trim and color scheme are taken from the U.S. Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 – the “Bats” – based in Iwakuni, Japan. An all-new design for experienced RC pilots, the E-flite® F-18 Hornet 80mm EDF provides an exceptional flying experience highlighted by an abundance of Extra Scale details and functional scale features including factory-installed LED lights, full-flying stabs, operational flaps and more!

The best handling high-performance F-18 EDF (Electric Ducted Fan) jet model yet

Scale replica of the iconic aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and other forces

Extra Scale details including removable ordnance and tanks, painted landing gear, molded-in panel lines and more

Functional Extra Scale features including LED lights, full-flying stabs, flaps, main and nose gear doors

V2 12-blade 80mm fan delivers excellent top speed and vertical performance plus turbine-like sound

Factory-installed, high-power 6S-compatible brushless inrunner motor and 100-amp ESC

Fits a wide range of 6S batteries from 4000-7000mAh to deliver class-leading flight times

Ten factory-installed metal-geared servos with ball-link equipped linkages

Electric retracts with scale painted shock-absorbing, trailing-link struts

No glue required for assembly and can be ready to fly in less time than it takes to charge a battery

Two-piece wing that bolts into place and a magnetically secured nose cone

Convenient top hatch with clear canopy, cockpit detail and a pilot figure

Factory-applied VMFA (AW)-242 “Bats” squadron finish

Extremely durable, fully molded EPO airframe

Specifications:

Wingspan: 38.5 in (980 mm)

Length: 53 in (1350 mm)

Flying Weight: 5.4 lb (2.4 kg)

Motor: Brushless Inrunner (installed)

ESC: 100A Brushless ESC (Installed)

Servos: (10) Metal-Geared (Installed)

Recommended battery: 6S 22.2V 4000–7000mAh 30+C LiPo with EC5™ or IC5™ (Sold separately)

Flaps: Yes

Retracts: Yes

Receiver (BNF Basic): Spektrum™ AR636 with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (installed)

Radio (BNF Basic): Full-Range 6–7+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® (sold separately)

Radio (Plug-N-Play): Full-Range 6+ Channel (sold separately)

Receiver (Plug-N-Play): Full-Range 6+ Channel (sold separately)

Experience Level (BNF Basic): Skill Level 3

Experience Level (Plug-N-Play): Skill Level 4

Approx Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour