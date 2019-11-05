E-flite F-18 Hornet 80mm EDF BNF Basic / PNP   

Designed by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and Northrop, the F/A-18 Hornet is used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps as both a fighter and an attack platform. Air forces of several other nations fly the F-18 as well. This replica has been modeled after the F/A-18D two-seat variant, operated primarily by the U.S. Marine Corps in night attack and Forward Air Controller (Airborne) [FAC(A)] roles. The trim and color scheme are taken from the U.S. Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 – the “Bats” – based in Iwakuni, Japan. An all-new design for experienced RC pilots, the E-flite® F-18 Hornet 80mm EDF provides an exceptional flying experience highlighted by an abundance of Extra Scale details and functional scale features including factory-installed LED lights, full-flying stabs, operational flaps and more!
- The best handling high-performance F-18 EDF (Electric Ducted Fan) jet model yet
- Scale replica of the iconic aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and other forces
- Extra Scale details including removable ordnance and tanks, painted landing gear, molded-in panel lines and more
- Functional Extra Scale features including LED lights, full-flying stabs, flaps, main and nose gear doors
- V2 12-blade 80mm fan delivers excellent top speed and vertical performance plus turbine-like sound
- Factory-installed, high-power 6S-compatible brushless inrunner motor and 100-amp ESC
- Fits a wide range of 6S batteries from 4000-7000mAh to deliver class-leading flight times
- Ten factory-installed metal-geared servos with ball-link equipped linkages
- Electric retracts with scale painted shock-absorbing, trailing-link struts
- No glue required for assembly and can be ready to fly in less time than it takes to charge a battery
- Two-piece wing that bolts into place and a magnetically secured nose cone
- Convenient top hatch with clear canopy, cockpit detail and a pilot figure
- Factory-applied VMFA (AW)-242 “Bats” squadron finish
- Extremely durable, fully molded EPO airframe
Specifications:
Wingspan: 38.5 in (980 mm)
Length: 53 in (1350 mm)
Flying Weight: 5.4 lb (2.4 kg)
Motor: Brushless Inrunner (installed)
ESC: 100A Brushless ESC (Installed)
Servos: (10) Metal-Geared (Installed)
Recommended battery: 6S 22.2V 4000–7000mAh 30+C LiPo with EC5™ or IC5™ (Sold separately)
Flaps: Yes
Retracts: Yes
Receiver (BNF Basic): Spektrum™ AR636 with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (installed)
Radio (BNF Basic): Full-Range 6–7+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® (sold separately)
Radio (Plug-N-Play): Full-Range 6+ Channel (sold separately)
Receiver (Plug-N-Play): Full-Range 6+ Channel (sold separately)
Experience Level (BNF Basic): Skill Level 3
Experience Level (Plug-N-Play): Skill Level 4
Approx Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour