Wintertime Flying with Skis!

Oh yes! Winter RC flying will soon be upon us!

For some rugged souls there’s nothing better than getting out of the house in the Winter and getting into the fresh crisp air with deep blue sky’s and plenty of sunshine. When the white stuff is on the ground all the skis come out. Here are some great photos form last year winter flying season. The sharp contrast of snow, blue sky’s and colorful airplanes made for fantastic photo shoot. We usually have about 10 guys come out during the sunny days and everyone has a good time. With moderate temps and light winds the conditions can be ideal. And it is a great time to share cups of hot chocolate

With the long dark nights and shorter day times it seems for many RCers winter flying is becoming very popular.

So please share your winter flying experiences in the coming year, we’d love to hear from you.