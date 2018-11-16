MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Wintertime Flying with Skis!

Ken Park
Featured News, Ken Park
Comments
Wintertime Flying with Skis!

Oh yes! Winter RC flying will soon be upon us!

For some rugged souls there’s nothing better than getting out of the house in the Winter and getting into the fresh crisp air with deep blue sky’s and plenty of sunshine. When the white stuff is on the ground all the skis come out.   Here are some great photos form last year winter flying season.  The sharp contrast of snow, blue sky’s and colorful airplanes made for fantastic photo shoot.  We usually have about 10 guys come out during the sunny days and everyone has a good time.  With moderate temps and light winds the conditions can be ideal. And it is a great time to share cups of hot chocolate

1950's Brigadier 32 Satio 4

Winter Flying RC

Winter Flying – Just get out and do it!

Brigadier 32 Satio 4 stroke

Just one of two Big Stik 60’sGerry Pronovost flying 1950’s Brigadier 32 Satio 4 stroke

With the long dark nights and shorter day times it seems for many RCers winter flying is becoming very popular.

SIG RASCAL

(Above) Doug Culham flew this electric powered SIG RASCAL

So please share your winter flying experiences in the coming year, we’d love to hear from you.

 

 

Updated: November 15, 2018 — 10:51 AM
Venom Fly 600x120
Flight Journal Veterans Day 600x120



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox