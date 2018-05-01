Radio Control Pterodactyl

And now for something completely different: a 4-foot-span “scale” Pterodactyl ornithopter. Powered by a 3-cell, 1300mAh LiPo, the dinosaur’s webbed feet act as rudders. The pilot notes, “When you stop her flapping her wings, she flies like a brick.” We dare you to watch this video without cracking a smile! Happy Friday, and our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for sharing this fun clip.
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
Kind of corny but cool at the same time. Now if it can be designed to glide………
Very Cool! Are they available? Cost?
Yes they are available though Hobby King USA warehouse. $189.00 for a black and red one or $193.94 on the green one that is featured in this article. They also have a nice Eagle for $224.00.
Hobby King – $125 or so.
I dont find it corny at all..Thinking outside conventional…Amazing…)))
That’s GREAT!!!! Now that is Cool.
Outstanding Job.
I love this hobby! What next?
great until the “air humping”
Are available from Hobby King. Plug & play or RTF!!
Must be the great granddaddy of Ornothopers!
The Pterodactyl is available from Hobby King in either the green and yellow shown, or a red and black color scheme.
Unfortunately as far as I can tell they are ONLY available from Hobby King and I can’t shop there, as they “refuse” to honor our credit card.
Remember the old Movie War Games . The Professor had a Gliding Model where the Head was the Rudder . Want To Play A Game ?
I first saw it on KICKSTARTER and bought one for $290. Hobby King was selling them before I got mine from KICKSTARTER ! ! ! They now are going for $193. WARNING: Hobby King does not stock replacements. Some parts appear to wear out fast. Go to Hobby King for reviews of purchasers.
It needs a pump and a honk …
Hardly scale I would say Cartoon scale though. A local quite well known RCer who has sadly passed Tony Cincotta had made a truly scale pterodactyl
That was so realistic in the air it was…scary Made me reach for my club everytime hahaha
Now that was funny !!
I like it and it flys like a real bird. Has man really learned to fly like a bird?
This is fantastic who could ever get bored with this hobby.☺
Very cool ! We don’t see too much Pterodactyl in the french club. I’ll check the suggest of Larry in Hobby King.