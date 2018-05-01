Radio Control Pterodactyl

And now for something completely different: a 4-foot-span “scale” Pterodactyl ornithopter. Powered by a 3-cell, 1300mAh LiPo, the dinosaur’s webbed feet act as rudders. The pilot notes, “When you stop her flapping her wings, she flies like a brick.” We dare you to watch this video without cracking a smile! Happy Friday, and our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for sharing this fun clip.