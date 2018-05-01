AMA 900X250
Radio Control Pterodactyl

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
20 Comments
And now for something completely different: a 4-foot-span “scale” Pterodactyl ornithopter. Powered by a 3-cell, 1300mAh LiPo, the dinosaur’s webbed feet act as rudders. The pilot notes, “When you stop her flapping her wings, she flies like a brick.” We dare you to watch this video without cracking a smile!  Happy Friday, and our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for sharing this fun clip.

Updated: May 1, 2018 — 11:06 AM
20 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Richard

    Kind of corny but cool at the same time. Now if it can be designed to glide………

    Reply
  2. Len Bechtold

    Very Cool! Are they available? Cost?

    Reply
    1. Mitch

      Yes they are available though Hobby King USA warehouse. $189.00 for a black and red one or $193.94 on the green one that is featured in this article. They also have a nice Eagle for $224.00.

      Reply
    2. Jim

      Hobby King – $125 or so.

      Reply
  3. Drew Modic

    I dont find it corny at all..Thinking outside conventional…Amazing…)))

    Reply
  4. wayne

    That’s GREAT!!!! Now that is Cool.

    Outstanding Job.

    Reply
  5. Tim

    I love this hobby! What next?

    Reply
  6. Deryl Kartz

    great until the “air humping”

    Reply
  7. David J.

    Are available from Hobby King. Plug & play or RTF!!

    Reply
  8. Gerry Yarrish

    Must be the great granddaddy of Ornothopers!

    Reply
  9. Larry

    The Pterodactyl is available from Hobby King in either the green and yellow shown, or a red and black color scheme.

    Reply
  10. Joe C. Weidner

    Unfortunately as far as I can tell they are ONLY available from Hobby King and I can’t shop there, as they “refuse” to honor our credit card.

    Reply
  11. Don Sager

    Remember the old Movie War Games . The Professor had a Gliding Model where the Head was the Rudder . Want To Play A Game ?

    Reply
  12. Joe

    I first saw it on KICKSTARTER and bought one for $290. Hobby King was selling them before I got mine from KICKSTARTER ! ! ! They now are going for $193. WARNING: Hobby King does not stock replacements. Some parts appear to wear out fast. Go to Hobby King for reviews of purchasers.

    Reply
  13. Fernando

    It needs a pump and a honk …

    Reply
  14. flyoz

    Hardly scale I would say Cartoon scale though. A local quite well known RCer who has sadly passed Tony Cincotta had made a truly scale pterodactyl
    That was so realistic in the air it was…scary Made me reach for my club everytime hahaha

    Reply
  15. Rich

    Now that was funny !!

    Reply
  16. Paul

    I like it and it flys like a real bird. Has man really learned to fly like a bird?

    Reply
  17. John G Kelston-Merrett

    This is fantastic who could ever get bored with this hobby.☺

    Reply
  18. Loic

    Very cool ! We don’t see too much Pterodactyl in the french club. I’ll check the suggest of Larry in Hobby King.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

