Gas Engine Basics — Troubleshooting 101

When you’re starting your gas engine, get into the habit of using the same procedure all the time so you can easily identify any problems that pop up. It’s important to always have a friend secure the airplane’s tail and make certain the prop bolts are tight. Switch the ignition circuit (kill switch) off, close the choke, and flip the prop a few times until the fuel begins to flow to the carburetor. Open the throttle fully, turn on the ignition switch but keep the choke closed. Flip the prop several times until you hear the engine “cough” or rumble telling you the engine is ready to start. Open the choke, reduce the throttle to a few clicks above idle, and then flip the prop again until the engine starts. The engine should fire up on the third or fourth try. Be sure to wear a thick leather glove for protection.
TROUBLESHOOTING TIPS
- If your engine starts, burns off the prime then quickly dies, this indicates a fuel-draw issue. Check your fuel lines for any kinks, blockages or pin holes, and check your tank for proper internal setup.
- If the carburetor won’t draw any fuel, check to make sure the needle valves are open. Also, check to make sure the carburetor is tightly fastened in place and that the small hole and passage feeding pulse pressure from the engine case to the carburetor isn’t blocked. Check the fuel intake screen filter and make sure it is clean. The screen is located under the top carburetor cap (the one held in place with a single screw). If it’s dirty, carefully remove it and flush it with fresh gas until it is clean. Finally, check that the engine head/cylinder case is tightly fastened to the engine case and that the gasket is undamaged. Even a small air leak here can prevent the engine from starting.
- If there is no spark, check to make sure the kill switch is in the correct position. With electronic ignitions, make sure the battery if fully charged and the wiring to the timing sensor is properly connected.
- If your engine loses compression, check for a stuck or broken piston ring. If this happens suddenly during flight, don’t turn the engine over by hand as this could score or gouge the sleeve. Carefully disassemble the engine and check for internal damage. If you don’t want to do it yourself, send the engine in for inspection and repair.