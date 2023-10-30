Masterpiece V-12 model engine!!

Andrew Griffith
Featured News
Comments
Holy moly!

This is a V-12 engine made by the folks at Philtech down under in Australia. Shown here on a Top Flight Giant P-51 Mustang.

Sign us up!

There are several videos on this work of marvelous engineering, here’s our favorite!

Updated: October 30, 2023 — 7:06 PM



