RC Space Shuttle Gets a Lift

You have to see it to believe it: in this terrific video, an RC Buran space shuttle flies from the back of an 11.5-foot-span RC Antonov An-225! Hans Bühr designed and built both of these electric models (and the An-225 has been flying since the mid ’90s!). Thanks to RCHeliJet for the amazing video he captured at the Hausen a. Albis Flightday in Switzerland this fall.
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.
Man Subscribe Sidebar
Don't Miss
Newsletter sign up Pardot Latest
THE RC AIRCRAFT AUTHORITY
Thank You
for signing up
Wait! Get 1 year of Model Air
Plane for only $24.95,
or 1 year of Electric Flight
for only $24.95
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
The Space Shuttle-ski! Very cool modeling.
Very cool video!! Unlike the large aircraft which both Debra and Gerry seem to love, this was much more interesting from a technical and piloting standpoint. And all electric!!