RC Space Shuttle Gets a Lift

Debra Cleghorn
2 Comments
You have to see it to believe it: in this terrific video, an RC Buran space shuttle flies from the back of an 11.5-foot-span RC Antonov An-225!  Hans Bühr designed and built both of these electric models (and the An-225 has been flying since the mid ’90s!). Thanks to RCHeliJet for the amazing video he captured at the  Hausen a. Albis Flightday in Switzerland this fall.

Updated: November 19, 2018 — 1:44 PM
2 Comments

  1. LaneC

    The Space Shuttle-ski! Very cool modeling.

  2. Richard

    Very cool video!! Unlike the large aircraft which both Debra and Gerry seem to love, this was much more interesting from a technical and piloting standpoint. And all electric!!

