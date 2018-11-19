RC Space Shuttle Gets a Lift

You have to see it to believe it: in this terrific video, an RC Buran space shuttle flies from the back of an 11.5-foot-span RC Antonov An-225! Hans Bühr designed and built both of these electric models (and the An-225 has been flying since the mid ’90s!). Thanks to RCHeliJet for the amazing video he captured at the Hausen a. Albis Flightday in Switzerland this fall.