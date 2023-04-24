XXXL 1/2.5 Monster Scale BAE Hawk

This 1/2.5-scale BAE Hawk is a thing of RC beauty, coming in with a wingspan of 12.5 feet and a length of 16 feet! Check out the video and you’ll see this fighter looks, sounds and flies just like the full-size. Clearly it’s a remarkable feat of RC building and piloting–but at what point does giant-scale get too big? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
