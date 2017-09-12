Hobbico T16SZ 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

58%-Scale Akrobat Special

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
2 Comments
58%-Scale Akrobat Special

This 58%-scale model of the Czech aerobat is powered by ZDZ 420cc twin cylinder inline engine and has a wingspan of 14.75 feet. In this video, pilot Zdenek Hulka puts the 216-pound model through its paces at the Megaflugshow in Gottingen, Germany last month. Built in the ’60s, the full-scale aircraft, a 526 AFS-V Akrobat Special, is a single-seat variant of the popular aerobatic trainer. Thanks to RCMediaWorld for taking this great video and sharing it.

Updated: September 12, 2017 — 9:33 AM
Hobbico T16SZ 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Vic Minetola

    Beautiful model. Wonderfully finished and detailed. Loved the self-starter! It didn’t seem to lack for performance, but why did the engine sound so funny?

    Reply
  2. Taylorcraft

    So there’s where my previous fieldbox ended up? 🙂
    Nah, just kidding, but I DID have a fieldbox like that, before I switched to a triple Tactix toolbox instead.

    Else, this is indeed a beautiful and well-flying model! A Great job!
    Thanks to all involved for sharing this with the rest of us!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox