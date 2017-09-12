This 58%-scale model of the Czech aerobat is powered by ZDZ 420cc twin cylinder inline engine and has a wingspan of 14.75 feet. In this video, pilot Zdenek Hulka puts the 216-pound model through its paces at the Megaflugshow in Gottingen, Germany last month. Built in the ’60s, the full-scale aircraft, a 526 AFS-V Akrobat Special, is a single-seat variant of the popular aerobatic trainer. Thanks to RCMediaWorld for taking this great video and sharing it.
58%-Scale Akrobat Special
Beautiful model. Wonderfully finished and detailed. Loved the self-starter! It didn’t seem to lack for performance, but why did the engine sound so funny?
So there’s where my previous fieldbox ended up? 🙂
Nah, just kidding, but I DID have a fieldbox like that, before I switched to a triple Tactix toolbox instead.
Else, this is indeed a beautiful and well-flying model! A Great job!
Thanks to all involved for sharing this with the rest of us!