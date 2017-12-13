RC Star Wars Snowspeeder vs. AT-AT

Our buddy Adam Woodworth is always coming up with cool RC Stars Wars projects (like this Storm Trooper), and his latest one is awesome: an twin-motor Alliance Snowspeeder that takes out an AT-AT. Adam explains how he came up with the project: “I was walking around Home Depot, when I came across a giant inflatable AT-AT lawn decoration. The only logical next step was to build a big snow speeder to knock it down … I had done a micro build a few years back that flew pretty well, so I just scaled things up 3.3 times. I wanted to keep it very light, so that I could fly it indoors. Wing loading is well under 6 oz./sq. ft. so it putts around at a crawl if you want. I added an extra servo to make the harpoon move with rudder input. Special thanks my dad, and my buddy Dan for helping with the filming. I included some bonus footage at the end of us trying to get the shots.” Enjoy!