Super-Size Stearman

Debra Cleghorn
Giant-scale enthusiasts always say “bigger is better,” and this RC Boeing Stearman takes big to a new level. Flown by Ludo Luyten of Belgium, this 55%-scale biplane has a 16.5-foot wingspan and is powered by a Valach 7-cylinder, 800cc radial engine that sounds incredible. This monster model has a tremendous presence in the air, and we thank Pete and Dean Coxon for taking this terrific video at the Wings & Wheels Model Spectacular at the North Weald Airfield in Essex, UK.

Updated: August 3, 2017 — 10:49 AM

3 Comments

  1. Virgil McEachern

    Beautiful model I had a smith mini with a 17 ft wing that was a real airplane not a model the real and models are crossing over in size I wonder what is next

  2. Vic Minetola

    Just breathtaking! Beautiful model. Expertly flown, Great aerobatic performer. The engine is awesome – in apperance and in sound. The cameramen deserve kudos too!

  3. Suresh Kumar Bista

    Great workmanship and wonderful skills in flying the airplane. The airplane RC Model is a beauty.

