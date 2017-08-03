Super-Size Stearman

Giant-scale enthusiasts always say “bigger is better,” and this RC Boeing Stearman takes big to a new level. Flown by Ludo Luyten of Belgium, this 55%-scale biplane has a 16.5-foot wingspan and is powered by a Valach 7-cylinder, 800cc radial engine that sounds incredible. This monster model has a tremendous presence in the air, and we thank Pete and Dean Coxon for taking this terrific video at the Wings & Wheels Model Spectacular at the North Weald Airfield in Essex, UK.